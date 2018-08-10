Nationals' Matt Wieters: On bench Friday
Wieters is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Wieters will take a seat for the matinee after starting the past three games behind the plate. In his absence, Spencer Kieboom will catch Jeremy Hellickson and bat eighth.
