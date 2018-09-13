Nationals' Matt Wieters: On bench Thursday
Wieters is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs.
Wieters will hit the bench after starting two straight games behind the dish, going 3-for-8 with a double in those appearances. In his place, Spencer Kieboom will start at backstop and hit eighth.
