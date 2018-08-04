Wieters will take a seat for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

After a 0-for-4 effort in Game 1 of the doubleheader, Wieters -- who has received a number of days off recently -- predictably will take a rest in the nightcap. Spencer Kieboom will drop the signals behind the dish for Jeremy Hellickson in the contest, batting seventh for the Nats.