Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out of lineup for fifth straight
Wieters (groin) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Wieters has been on the bench for five straight games as he battles a groin injury. He did appear off the bench in three of the last four games, however. Pedro Severino will start behind the plate Wednesday.
