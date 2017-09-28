Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out of lineup Thursday
Wieters is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Wieters continues to serve as the Nationals' primary backstop, but he'll start on the bench for a second straight game as the team looks to keep him fresh for the playoffs. Jose Lobaton will take over behind the dish, batting eighth.
