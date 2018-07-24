Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out of lineup Tuesday
Wieters is not starting Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.
Wieters hasn't done the job for the Nationals at the plate this season, hitting just .202/.299/.319 in 31 games. The Nationals may look to the trade market to replace him in the lineup as they look to stay alive in the playoff race. Spencer Kieboom will get the start Tuesday.
