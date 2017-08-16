Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out of lineup Wednesday
Wieters is not in the lineup against the Angels on Wednesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Wieters will retreat to the bench after starting the past two games behind the plate. The veteran catcher has been scuffling as of late, hitting just .170/.245/.255 over the past 15 games. In his place, Jose Lobaton draws the start while batting eighth in the order.
