Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out of Sunday's lineup
Wieters is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Wieters will get the night off as Pedro Severino is set to serve as the Nationals' backstop. Since returning from a wrist injury, Wieters has played in two games and gone 2-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts at the dish.
