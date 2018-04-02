Nationals' Matt Wieters: Placed on DL

Wieters was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a mild left oblique strain, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Wieters apparently picked up the injury over the weekend, which explains why he wasn't able to take batting practice prior to Sunday's game. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but oblique injuries often tend to linger, so he could require more than the minimum 10-day stay on the shelf. Pedro Severino was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and is expected to serve as the team's backup catcher while Miguel Montero works as the Nationals' primary backstop until Wieters is healthy.