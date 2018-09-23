Nationals' Matt Wieters: Plates three with homer
Wieters went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer during Saturday's win over the Mets.
Wieters left the yard over the left-center-field wall to pad the lead to 5-0 in the sixth inning. The big fly was the backstop's first since Aug. 27, and he's registered just seven on the season to go along with a paltry .226/.311/.350 line over 258 plate appearances.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not starting Friday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out again Monday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Day off vs. Braves•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: On bench Thursday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not starting first game of doubleheader•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Takes seat for Game 2 of twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...