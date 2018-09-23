Wieters went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer during Saturday's win over the Mets.

Wieters left the yard over the left-center-field wall to pad the lead to 5-0 in the sixth inning. The big fly was the backstop's first since Aug. 27, and he's registered just seven on the season to go along with a paltry .226/.311/.350 line over 258 plate appearances.

