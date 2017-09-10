Nationals' Matt Wieters: Remains out Sunday
Wieters is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Wieters sat out Saturday but will get an extra day off as the Nationals are using Pedro Severino as their backstop Sunday. Since the start of September, Wieters has played in just four games and gone 1-for-12 (.083) at the plate.
