Play

Nationals' Matt Wieters: Remains out Sunday

Wieters is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

Wieters sat out Saturday but will get an extra day off as the Nationals are using Pedro Severino as their backstop Sunday. Since the start of September, Wieters has played in just four games and gone 1-for-12 (.083) at the plate.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast