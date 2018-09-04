Nationals' Matt Wieters: Remains out Tuesday
Wieters (groin) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Wieters will stick on the bench for a fifth straight game as he continues to nurse a groin injury. The backstop was able to play two innings as a replacement Monday, going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts, but he's apparently still not ready to handle a full game load at the moment. Pedro Severino will draw a start behind the dish in his absence.
