Wieters (groin) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Wieters will stick on the bench for a fifth straight game as he continues to nurse a groin injury. The backstop was able to play two innings as a replacement Monday, going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts, but he's apparently still not ready to handle a full game load at the moment. Pedro Severino will draw a start behind the dish in his absence.