Wieters is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals haven't cited a reason behind Wieters' absence from the starting nine for the second day in a row, but it's worth noting that he was sidelined with back tightness for a couple days before re-entering the lineup Friday. Unless the Nationals indicate otherwise, Wieters should check back in behind the plate at some point during the team's three-game series with the Cardinals that begins Monday. Spencer Kieboom, meanwhile, will draw a second straight start Sunday.