Wieters (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Monday, source reports. He'll get the start behind the plate and bat eighth against the Pirates.

Wieters will end up having been out just shy of two months, having last played May 10. The activation was perhaps a bit faster than expected, as Wieters only began his rehab assignment Saturday. Pedro Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.

