Nationals' Matt Wieters: Rides pine Wednesday

Wieters is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Wieters is hitless in his past three starts, so he'll get a night off to clear his head. Jose Lobaton will slide behind the plate to replace him for the evening.

