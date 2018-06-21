Wieters (hamstring) was able to run on the field prior to the Nationals' game against Baltimore on Thursday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

This marks the first time he was able to run since undergoing hamstring surgery in mid-May. Though Wieters still has a ways to go on his recovery, this was a big step forward after having caught a bullpen session earlier in the week. In addition, Wieters has been playing catch since early June, so expect to see him continue running over the next couple weeks while adding in some agility drills.