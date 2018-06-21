Nationals' Matt Wieters: Runs on field Thursday
Wieters (hamstring) was able to run on the field prior to the Nationals' game against Baltimore on Thursday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
This marks the first time he was able to run since undergoing hamstring surgery in mid-May. Though Wieters still has a ways to go on his recovery, this was a big step forward after having caught a bullpen session earlier in the week. In addition, Wieters has been playing catch since early June, so expect to see him continue running over the next couple weeks while adding in some agility drills.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...