Wieters will head to High-A Potomac for rehab game or two Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post report.

Wieters is dealing with an oblique strain and is eligible to return Wednesday, which he appears likely to do. He reportedly didn't believe a rehab stint was necessary but is on board for a short trip. He's expected to be the team's primary catcher once he returns.

