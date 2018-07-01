Nationals' Matt Wieters: Set to face live pitching
Wieters (hamstring) is scheduled to participate in a simulated game against minor league pitching Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Wieters will join teammates Matt Adams (finger) and Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) in this endeavor, representing a meaningful step in his rehab. The catcher was able to resume running for the first time since mid-May surgery approximately 10 days ago, and swinging a bat in a live setting displays measurable progress. Don't expect Wieters back until a week or two after the All-Star break, but he could soon embark upon a rehab assignment if all goes well Monday.
