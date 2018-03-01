Nationals' Matt Wieters: Showing quicker bat
Wieters worked on both his swing and his conditioning in the offseason in an effort to improve his bat speed, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
"It's a good feeling to be able to carry over what you've put some time and effort into to live at-bats," Wieters said after homering in his Grapefruit League debut Sunday. The veteran catcher also dropped 15 pounds over the winter as he attempts to rebound from a disastrous first season with the Nats in which he managed a career-low .632 OPS, a figure which dropped even lower (.571) after the All-Star break. The team has indicated that It plans to lighten Wieters' workload in 2018, but if he can stay healthy and return to something close to the form he showed with the Orioles, when he slugged 67 homers from 2011-13, those plans could easily change.
