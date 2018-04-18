Wieters is out of the lineup for the second straight day Wednesday against the Mets.

Pedro Severino will receive his second start in a row behind the plate. Wieters is off to a solid start everywhere except the batting average department through his first seven games. He's hitting .211, but his .375 on-base percentage and .526 slugging percentage are good for a 143 wRC+. He's also added two homers. If he keeps performing like that, he shouldn't lose too much playing time, though the sample is of course quite small.