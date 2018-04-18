Wieters is out of the lineup for the second straight day Wednesday against the Mets.

Pedro Severino will receive his second start in a row behind the plate. Wieters is off to a solid start everywhere except the batting average department through his first seven games. He's hitting .211, but his .375 on-base percentage and .526 slugging percentage are good for a 143 wRC+. He's also added two homers. If he keeps performing like that, he shouldn't lose too much playing time, though the sample is of course quite small.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories