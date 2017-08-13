Nationals' Matt Wieters: Sits first game Sunday
Wieters is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Wieters will open the day on the bench after going 0-for-4 during Saturday evening's contest against the Giants. Jose Lobaton will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.
