Play

Nationals' Matt Wieters: Sits first game Sunday

Wieters is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Wieters will open the day on the bench after going 0-for-4 during Saturday evening's contest against the Giants. Jose Lobaton will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast