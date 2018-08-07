Nationals' Matt Wieters: Sits for afternoon game
Wieters is not starting the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Braves.
Wieters is hitting just .179 since the All-Star break, though he did homer in the Nationals' most recent game. With two games in one day, it's likely that Wieters and fellow catcher Spencer Kieboom will each start once.
