Wieters is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Wieters sat two of the past three games, but went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Saturday. He'll get Sunday off, finishing the season with a .704 OPS to go with 30 RBI. Spencer Kieboom will take a turn behind the dish to replace him in the season finale.