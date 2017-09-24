Play

Nationals' Matt Wieters: Sits out Sunday

Wieters is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Wieters will head to the bench for the second time in the past three games after going 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Saturday's victory. Jose Lobaton will draw the start at catcher in his stead.

