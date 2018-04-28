Nationals' Matt Wieters: Sitting yet again
Wieters is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
This marks Wieters' third absence in four games and fourth in the last six. Pedro Severino will start behind the plate against lefty Patrick Corbin and will likely continue to get most of the start against southpaws.
