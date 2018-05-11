Nationals' Matt Wieters: Slated for MRI on Friday
Wieters, who exited Thursday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks with a left leg injury, will undergo an MRI on Friday, Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports.
Wieters suffered the injury as he was running past first base on a second-inning single. The catcher said he felt a twinge behind his left knee while running, suggesting that a hamstring injury could be in play. The Nationals will gain more clarity on the nature and extent of Wieters' setback Friday, but even if he's able to avoid a trip to the disabled list, the 31-year-old seems unlikely to be available for at least a day or two. Wieters' absence for any length of time would open up extra reps behind the plate for Pedro Severino.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Leaves with apparent leg injury Thursday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: On bench Saturday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Sitting yet again•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...