Wieters, who exited Thursday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks with a left leg injury, will undergo an MRI on Friday, Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports.

Wieters suffered the injury as he was running past first base on a second-inning single. The catcher said he felt a twinge behind his left knee while running, suggesting that a hamstring injury could be in play. The Nationals will gain more clarity on the nature and extent of Wieters' setback Friday, but even if he's able to avoid a trip to the disabled list, the 31-year-old seems unlikely to be available for at least a day or two. Wieters' absence for any length of time would open up extra reps behind the plate for Pedro Severino.