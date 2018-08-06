Nationals' Matt Wieters: Swats fourth homer
Witeres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Reds.
The homer was just his fourth of the season and his first since late April. Wieters has a miserable .197/.293/.320 slash line through 39 games, but if he stays healthy he could yet put together a decent finish to the season.
