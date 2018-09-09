Wieters is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Wieters will take a seat on the bench for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader after catching all nine innings during the first game, going 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Spencer Kieboom will setup behind the dish in his stead.

