Nationals' Matt Wieters: Takes seat Sunday
Wieters is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Wieters started the first two games of the series, going 1-for-7 with two walks and a run scored. This is likely just early-season maintenance, as Miguel Montero will be called upon to man the backstop in his stead.
More News
