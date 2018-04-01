Nationals' Matt Wieters: Takes seat Sunday

Wieters is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Wieters started the first two games of the series, going 1-for-7 with two walks and a run scored. This is likely just early-season maintenance, as Miguel Montero will be called upon to man the backstop in his stead.

