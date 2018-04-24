Wieters is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wieters is hitting just .194 through 11 games this season, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head after starting three of the previous four games behind the dish. In his place, Pedro Severino will start at catcher and hit eighth.

