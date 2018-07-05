Wieters (hamstring) ran the bases Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Weiters has been on the shelf since mid-May after having hamstring surgery, but he continues to make progress. Although he was unable to run at 100 percent, it's still good news for the Nationals that he was able to do at least some running to test out the hamstring. His status moving forward will likely be dependent upon how he feels following Thursday's workout.

