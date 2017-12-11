Nationals' Matt Wieters: To see reduced workload in 2018

Wieters is expected to catch fewer games in 2018, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

This isn't all too surprising seeing as Wieters is coming off one of his worst offensive seasons as a pro. The switch-hitting backstop batted just .225 with a .643 OPS and 62 wRC+ in 123 games last year, all of which were easily the lowest such marks of his career. He did draw praise from the Nationals' pitching staff for his preparation and game management, so the hope is that he can contribute more evenly on both sides of the ball with a reduced workload in 2018. Pedro Severino will likely see an increased workload as the team's backstop, assuming Washington doesn't turn elsewhere to acquire another catcher prior to the season.