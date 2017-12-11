Nationals' Matt Wieters: To see reduced workload in 2018
Wieters is expected to catch fewer games in 2018, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
This isn't all too surprising seeing as Wieters is coming off one of his worst offensive seasons as a pro. The switch-hitting backstop batted just .225 with a .643 OPS and 62 wRC+ in 123 games last year, all of which were easily the lowest such marks of his career. He did draw praise from the Nationals' pitching staff for his preparation and game management, so the hope is that he can contribute more evenly on both sides of the ball with a reduced workload in 2018. Pedro Severino will likely see an increased workload as the team's backstop, assuming Washington doesn't turn elsewhere to acquire another catcher prior to the season.
More News
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...