Wieters underwent a procedure to repair his left hamstring Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The team has not released any more information on the matter at this juncture besides releasing a brief statement that acknowledges the surgery and that Wieters will be further evaluated once he returns to the club's facility. Consider him out indefinitely while an update on his timetable should surface in the coming days. In his absence, Pedro Severino will continue to see a majority of time behind the plate.