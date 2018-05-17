Nationals' Matt Wieters: Undergoes hamstring surgery
Wieters underwent a procedure to repair his left hamstring Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The team has not released any more information on the matter at this juncture besides releasing a brief statement that acknowledges the surgery and that Wieters will be further evaluated once he returns to the club's facility. Consider him out indefinitely while an update on his timetable should surface in the coming days. In his absence, Pedro Severino will continue to see a majority of time behind the plate.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Heads to disabled list•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Held out Friday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Slated for MRI on Friday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Leaves with apparent leg injury Thursday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: On bench Saturday•
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...