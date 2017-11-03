Nationals' Matt Wieters: Will exercise player option

Wieters is expected to stay with the Nationals and pick up his $10.5 million player option for the 2018 season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Wieters had a bit of a down year during his first season with Washington, slashing .225/.288/.344 with 10 home runs and 52 RBI. On a positive note, he was able to stay relatively healthy, playing in 123 games, and will head into spring training as the starting catcher for the Nats.