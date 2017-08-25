Play

Nationals' Matt Wieters: Withheld from Friday's lineup

Wieters is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Coming off four consecutive starts and a delayed trip back to Washington, Wieters will get Friday off. Jose Lobaton will head behind the dish Friday against a Mets squad that's starting Jacob deGrom.

