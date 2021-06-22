Scherzer (groin) was activated off the injured list as expected Tuesday ahead of his scheduled start against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Scherzer will wind up missing the minimum 10 days after exiting his previous start in the first inning due to a minor groin injury. Given that he missed just a single turn in the rotation, there's little reason to fear for any significant workload restrictions provided his groin holds up. The veteran righty was in vintage form prior to the injury, riding a career-best 36.0 percent strikeout rate to a 2.21 ERA through 13 starts. Kyle Finnegan (hamstring) hit the injured list in a corresponding move.