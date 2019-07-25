Nationals' Max Scherzer: Activated ahead of start
Scherzer (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Rockies.
As expected, Scherzer will get the ball for Thursday's series finale after spending almost two weeks on the shelf with an inflamed bursa sac in his shoulder. The right-hander will look to pick up where he left off prior to the injury, as he owns a 2.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 181:23 K:BB through 129.1 innings this season. Raudy Read was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Scherzer.
