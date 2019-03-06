Nationals' Max Scherzer: Allows five runs

Scherzer gave up five runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Scherzer also opted to hit Tuesday as the Nationals abstained from utilizing the designated hitter for the first time this spring. The 34-year-old has now thrown 69 pitches 8.1 innings across his first three spring training appearances.

