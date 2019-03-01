Nationals' Max Scherzer: Already dialed in
Scherzer gave up one hit while striking out four over three scoreless innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
While he's still building up his pitch count, Scherzer's stuff already looks to be in midseason form. The 34-year-old is the first pitcher off the board in most drafts, and it's easy to see why -- he's had a sub-3.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with at least 250 strikeouts in four straight seasons for the Nats, averaging 17 wins a year over that stretch.
