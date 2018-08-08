Nationals' Max Scherzer: Another strong performance Tuesday

Scherzer allowed one run on four hits over seven innings during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Braves. He struck out six, walked one and did not factor in the decision.

Charlie Culberson hit a solo home run during the sixth inning but Scherzer was otherwise his usual dominant self Tuesday, but unfortunately the Nationals' offense remained dormant in the nightcap. The 34-year-old will carry a 2.28 ERA and 0.90 WHIP into Sunday's start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.