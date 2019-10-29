Nationals' Max Scherzer: Available in bullpen
Scherzer (neck) will be available out of the bullpen if necessary for Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Scherzer was scratched from Game 5 on Sunday due to neck and back spasms, but he threw in the outfield prior to Tuesday's game and told reporters that he felt good. The Nationals would likely prefer that he start Game 7 on Wednesday, but they'll have to win Tuesday to get there and could turn to him if necessary. In other news, reports Tuesday indicated that he's been pitching through a broken finger all year, though that clearly hasn't held him back thus far and is unlikely to suddenly become a problem now.
