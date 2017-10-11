Nationals' Max Scherzer: Available out of bullpen

Scherzer will be available out of the bullpen if he's needed for Game 4 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Paul Sullivan of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Since Scherzer won't be able to make another start after toeing the rubber during Game 3 against the Cubs on Monday, he will be active in a relief role for the remainder of the series according to general manager Mike Rizzo, with "all hands on deck" as the team faces elimination. During Monday's outing, Scherzer allowed just one earned run off one hit and three walks while striking out seven in 6.1 innings.