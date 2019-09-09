Nationals' Max Scherzer: Back in ace form
Scherzer (10-5) gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings Sunday in Atlanta. He picked up the win.
While some pitchers may have felt happy or relieved after such a start, Scherzer's postgame comments were less cheery as he expressed frustration at how long it took him to return to this form. He came into this start with a 4.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 14.1 innings over his only three outings since the end of July. Hopefully this is a sign that he is over the back issues that plagued him this summer. He will face this same Braves lineup in his next start Friday, although this time he will take the ball at home.
