Nationals' Max Scherzer: Back on injured list

Scherzer (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Scherzer returned from the injured list last week after missing nearly three weeks with an inflamed bursa sac in his shoulder, though he made just one start before landing back on the shelf, this time with a mild rhomboid strain. The move is retroactive to Friday, making the right-hander eligible to rejoin the rotation in one week should he prove ready. Erick Fedde was summoned from Double-A Harrisburg in a corresponding move and will likely start in place of Scherzer on Tuesday.

