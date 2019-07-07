Nationals' Max Scherzer: Battling back stiffness

Scherzer won't be pitching in the All-Star game Tuesday due to back stiffness, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

True to form Scherzer fanned 11 over seven scoreless innings despite nursing the back issue Saturday, as he's been dealing with the injury since last weekend. The 34-year-old will take the All-Star break to rest up and expects to return to the mound next Sunday at Philadelphia.

More News
Our Latest Stories