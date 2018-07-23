Nationals' Max Scherzer: Beats Braves with quality start

Scherzer (13-5) allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk across six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Braves. He struck out seven.

Facing a tough opponent and a pair of rain delays on the day, Scherzer gutted out a quality start to earn his third straight win. He wasn't especially dominant in any one regard, but he threw strikes at a 67 percent clip and got some timely outs to hold the visitors at two. Scherzer appears no worse for the wear after his routine was altered to start last week's All-Star game, and he'll look to build on a positive start to the second half in a favorable matchup with the Marlins this weekend.