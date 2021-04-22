Scherzer (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out nine.

Things looked dicey for Scherzer early as he loaded the bases with one out in the first inning on a hit by pitch, a single and a walk, but the right-hander then struck out Dylan Carlson and Matt Carpenter to end the threat and locked down the St. Louis offense from there. Max threw 71 of 109 pitches for strikes, and he'll carry a 1.80 ERA and dominant 33:4 K:BB through 25 innings into his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Blue Jays.