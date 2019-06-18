Nationals' Max Scherzer: Broken nose feared
Scherzer is feared to have suffered a broken nose after being hit in the face during a bunting drill Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Scherzer is scheduled to start one half of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Phillies but his availability is now in question. Manager Dave Martinez indicated earlier in the day he still expected the veteran right-hander to pitch, but that could obviously change depending on the diagnosis.
