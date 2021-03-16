Scherzer threw 58 pitches over four scoreless innings while striking out seven Cardinals in Monday's Grapefruit League outing, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports. "There's still more to accomplish before you're really in midseason form," Scherzer said afterwards. "But for mid-March... your stuff is where you want it."

The Nationals ace gave up only two hits, and he topped 96 mph five times with his fastball. Scherzer appears set on redeeming himself after a disappointing (by his standards) 2020 campaign that saw him post a career-high 1.38 WHIP and an ERA above 3.00 for the first time in six seasons with Washington.