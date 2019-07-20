Nationals' Max Scherzer: Bullpen goes smoothly
Scherzer (shoulder) felt great after a 15-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Scherzer hasn't pitched in two weeks due to an inflamed bursa sac in his shoulder. He'll throw a full bullpen session Monday and expects to be cleared to start soon after that.
